Tata IPL 2022 starts tonight with many firsts. Where and when to watch

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is starting from tonight. In its 15th edition, IPL 2022 has several firsts. The Tata Group is now the title sponsor of this Premier League. Two new teams, Lucknow and Gujarat, joined the format this year for a total of ten teams. IPL 2022 will begin tonight with the opening match between defending champions Chennai vs Kolkata who finished runners-up last year. Despite all this people are still curious where and when to look.