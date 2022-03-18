Tata Motors and MG Motor are independently working on affordable electric vehicles

ET Now sources have revealed that Tata Motors and MG Motor are working on affordable electric vehicles for the Indian market. Currently, the most affordable electric vehicle that you can get in the Indian market is the Tata Tigor EV starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh ex-showroom. Both the manufacturers sell their electric vehicles for around Rs. 8 lakh marks.

Tata Motors is already a market leader when it comes to electric vehicles. They are trying to launch a cost effective electric vehicle which will cost within Rs. 8 lakh marks. The new upcoming vehicle has been codenamed “Challenger Series”.

ET Now says that it will be a hatchback so it could be an electric version of the Tiago or the Punch. Making the Punch EV makes more sense for Tata Motors as everyone has liked the design of the Punch and it is based on the ALFA platform which can be modified to be electrified more easily. The manufacturer is expected to launch the new affordable electric hatchback in 2024.

Next is MG Motor which is looking to enter the affordable electric vehicle market. ET Now says that they are also working on launching an electric hatchback. However, it will be a completely new product as MG does not have a hatchback in the Indian market. MG Motor is currently exploring funding options to start work on the new project. As of now, they only have the ZS EV which is quite expensive as it starts at Rs. 21.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Both the vehicles will be made primarily for city use. So, it won’t have a very long range, but it should be enough for one person to do his office commute and daily tasks.

Tata Motors is currently testing the long-range version of the Nexon EV. It will come with a 40 kWh battery pack, which will be sold alongside the existing 30.2 kWh battery pack. The new version will come with rear disc brake, adjustable brake regeneration and electronic stability control.

Then there is the Blackbird EV which is a new mid-size SUV that Tata is working on. It will be a coupe version of the Nexon and will be based on the X1 platform. Media reports also suggest that Tata Motors has the Sierra EV greenlight. He showcased the Sierra EV concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The new electric SUV will be based on the Sigma platform and will be launched in 2025.

Upcoming MG compact SUV

MG is also working on a new electric crossover that will be much more affordable than the ZS EV. It will be a direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV. MG said, “We are extremely pleased with the performance of our EV product so far. We intend to launch more electric cars in the future and expect to see a car under Rs 20 lakh as our second EV in the future. We are no longer defining a timeline due to the COVID situation and the lack of essential materials, especially chips. So hopefully in two years we will be able to do it.”