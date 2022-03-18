BUSINESS

Tata Motors and MG Motor are independently working on affordable electric vehicles

Posted on


Tata Motors and MG Motor are independently working on affordable electric vehicles

ET Now sources have revealed that Tata Motors and MG Motor are working on affordable electric vehicles for the Indian market. Currently, the most affordable electric vehicle that you can get in the Indian market is the Tata Tigor EV starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh ex-showroom. Both the manufacturers sell their electric vehicles for around Rs. 8 lakh marks.

Tata Motors is already a market leader when it comes to electric vehicles. They are trying to launch a cost effective electric vehicle which will cost within Rs. 8 lakh marks. The new upcoming vehicle has been codenamed “Challenger Series”.

ET Now says that it will be a hatchback so it could be an electric version of the Tiago or the Punch. Making the Punch EV makes more sense for Tata Motors as everyone has liked the design of the Punch and it is based on the ALFA platform which can be modified to be electrified more easily. The manufacturer is expected to launch the new affordable electric hatchback in 2024.

Next is MG Motor which is looking to enter the affordable electric vehicle market. ET Now says that they are also working on launching an electric hatchback. However, it will be a completely new product as MG does not have a hatchback in the Indian market. MG Motor is currently exploring funding options to start work on the new project. As of now, they only have the ZS EV which is quite expensive as it starts at Rs. 21.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Both the vehicles will be made primarily for city use. So, it won’t have a very long range, but it should be enough for one person to do his office commute and daily tasks.

Tata Motors is currently testing the long-range version of the Nexon EV. It will come with a 40 kWh battery pack, which will be sold alongside the existing 30.2 kWh battery pack. The new version will come with rear disc brake, adjustable brake regeneration and electronic stability control.

Tata Motors and MG Motor independently working on affordable electric vehicles: Prices start at Rs. 8 lakh

Then there is the Blackbird EV which is a new mid-size SUV that Tata is working on. It will be a coupe version of the Nexon and will be based on the X1 platform. Media reports also suggest that Tata Motors has the Sierra EV greenlight. He showcased the Sierra EV concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The new electric SUV will be based on the Sigma platform and will be launched in 2025.

Upcoming MG compact SUV

Tata Motors and MG Motor independently working on affordable electric vehicles: Prices start at Rs. 8 lakh

MG is also working on a new electric crossover that will be much more affordable than the ZS EV. It will be a direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV. MG said, “We are extremely pleased with the performance of our EV product so far. We intend to launch more electric cars in the future and expect to see a car under Rs 20 lakh as our second EV in the future. We are no longer defining a timeline due to the COVID situation and the lack of essential materials, especially chips. So hopefully in two years we will be able to do it.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

643
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
529
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
422
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
410
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
395
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top