Tata Motors unveils electric SUV Concept CURVV

Tata Motors on Wednesday showcased its latest electric SUV – Concept CURVV. The automobile giant said that the new concept SUV is expected to storm the market within the next two years.

Tata Motors said that this concept will introduce India to a unique, edgy and sporty coupe body style which in the past has only been prevalent in the high-end luxury segment.

Tata’s electric SUV concept – CURVV. (Image: Tata Motors) Tata’s electric SUV concept – CURVV. (Image: Tata Motors)

“The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart,” the automaker said in a statement.

Tata Motors is one of the leaders in the Indian SUV market, and it claims that…