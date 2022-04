Auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled the concept of its new electric SUV, Curvv, targeted for launch in the next two years.



The model which features a coupe-styles body, will have more than one body style and will be offered with a certified range of 400 km-500 km per charge.



Currently, the leader in the EV space with over 80% market share, Tata Motors sells Nexon and Tigor EV in the Indian market. Other SUVs in its portfolio include Punch and Safari.

Unlike the two existing SUVs which were first launched as ICE and then converted…