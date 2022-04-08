Tata Neu: Everything that the new ‘super’ app offers

Tata Neu, the all-in-one ‘super’ app from Tata Group is finally live. The app was earlier available on Play Store and Apple App Store for free, however, the access was referral only and that too was limited to Tata corporate members.

Now, the service is live for everyone and users can simply download the app or visit the website and log in using their phone number and OTP.

The new app from the company is likely to offer users a one-stop solution for all their digital needs from shopping, travelling, payments and more. Also, the new platform is likely to take on the likes of Amazon and Flipkart.

But, first, let’s get started with the basics.

What is Tata New?

Tata Group owns several other brands from across the world and the Tata Neu is the flagship platform, developed by Tata…