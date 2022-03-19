Tata Nexon EV Price Hike: The best selling electric car in the country became expensive, the price increased so much – Tata Nexon EV Price Hike Up to Rs 25000 On All Variants Check List tutk

The prices of Tata Nexon EV of Tata Motors have increased. This increase in prices has happened on all its variants. The price of Tata Nexon EV has now increased by up to Rs 25,000 from earlier. At present there are 5 variants of it in the market. Earlier, the ex-showroom price of Tata Nexon EV started at Rs.14.29 lakh. Now its price will start from Rs 14.54 lakh.

Know the price of different variants of Tata Nexon EV

There are 5 variants of Tata Nexon EV XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Luxury, Dark XZ and Dark XZ Plus Luxury. Here are their new prices…

Tata Nexon EV XM- Rs. 14.54 lakhs

XZ Plus – Rs 15.95 lakh

XZ Plus Luxury – Rs 16.95 lakh

Dark XZ – Rs 16.29 lakh

Dark XZ Plus Luxury – Rs 17.15 lakh

Tata Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in the country. Tata Motors has sold over 13,500 units since its launch. Its market share in the electric car segment is 96%.

Nexon EV is the magician of speed

In Tata Nexon EV, the company gives a battery pack of 30.2 kWh. It gives a range of 312 km in a single charge. Very soon its facelift version is going to be launched which will give a range of more than 400 km. This car is also tremendous in terms of speed, it catches the speed of 100 km in just 9.14 seconds. It comes with a maximum power of 127 bhp and a peak torque of 245 Nm. When charged with a DC charger, it gets 80% charged in just 1 hour. It takes eight and a half hours to get fully charged with a common charger.

