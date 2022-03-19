BUSINESS

Tata Nexon EV Price Hike: The best selling electric car in the country became expensive, the price increased so much – Tata Nexon EV Price Hike Up to Rs 25000 On All Variants Check List tutk

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Nexon EV sold over 13,500 units
  • Nexon EV has 96% market share in EV segment
  • Catch the speed of 100 km in 9.1 seconds

The prices of Tata Nexon EV of Tata Motors have increased. This increase in prices has happened on all its variants. The price of Tata Nexon EV has now increased by up to Rs 25,000 from earlier. At present there are 5 variants of it in the market. Earlier, the ex-showroom price of Tata Nexon EV started at Rs.14.29 lakh. Now its price will start from Rs 14.54 lakh.

Know the price of different variants of Tata Nexon EV

There are 5 variants of Tata Nexon EV XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Luxury, Dark XZ and Dark XZ Plus Luxury. Here are their new prices…

Tata Nexon EV XM- Rs. 14.54 lakhs
XZ Plus – Rs 15.95 lakh
XZ Plus Luxury – Rs 16.95 lakh
Dark XZ – Rs 16.29 lakh
Dark XZ Plus Luxury – Rs 17.15 lakh

Tata Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in the country. Tata Motors has sold over 13,500 units since its launch. Its market share in the electric car segment is 96%.

Nexon EV is the magician of speed

In Tata Nexon EV, the company gives a battery pack of 30.2 kWh. It gives a range of 312 km in a single charge. Very soon its facelift version is going to be launched which will give a range of more than 400 km. This car is also tremendous in terms of speed, it catches the speed of 100 km in just 9.14 seconds. It comes with a maximum power of 127 bhp and a peak torque of 245 Nm. When charged with a DC charger, it gets 80% charged in just 1 hour. It takes eight and a half hours to get fully charged with a common charger.

read this also:

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

645
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
531
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
467
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
444
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
424
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
397
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
386
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
386
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top