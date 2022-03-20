Tata Nexon EV price hiked by Rs 25,000

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon EV, one of the best selling EVs in India. Now, to get the Tata Nexon EV, you will have to pay Rs 25,000. The price hike of Tata Nexon EV is applicable on all variants of the electric SUV. The price hike has brought the cost of the EV to between Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices of the electric sub-4M SUV have been hiked by Rs 25,000 similarly. The price hike will also be visible in the dark variant of the Nexon EV. Apart from this, there will be no other change.

Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The last two variants also come in a Dark Edition model with an all-black theme, midnight black exterior paint, blacked-out alloy wheels, tire pressure monitor and a tire puncture repair kit.

Tata Nexon EV Features

The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor that produces 127 horsepower and 245 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors claims that the front-wheel drive Nexon EV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.14 seconds. Its range has been claimed to be 312 km.

The Nexon EV has 25kW fast DC charging standard support, which the company claims can charge the electric SUV’s battery from 0 to 80 percent in just one hour. Users can charge their Nexon EVs at home and it supports 3.3kW AC charging.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is reportedly working on an extended range variant of the Nexon EV. The updated Nexon EV has been spotted testing several times with a new alloy wheel design and rear disc brake. The updated Nexon EV is expected to get a bigger 40 kWh battery pack, a more powerful electric motor, and better range. Tata may introduce a new EV in a few months.With a bigger battery pack, the updated Nexon EV will have a longer range.

The updated Nexon EV is expected to cost Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh more than the current models. The newly updated electric SUV will compete against the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric and MG’s upcoming sub-Rs 15 lakh EV. It currently rivals the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.