BUSINESS

Tata Nexon EV price hiked by Rs 25,000

Posted on


Tata Nexon EV price hiked by Rs 25,000

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon EV, one of the best selling EVs in India. Now, to get the Tata Nexon EV, you will have to pay Rs 25,000. The price hike of Tata Nexon EV is applicable on all variants of the electric SUV. The price hike has brought the cost of the EV to between Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices of the electric sub-4M SUV have been hiked by Rs 25,000 similarly. The price hike will also be visible in the dark variant of the Nexon EV. Apart from this, there will be no other change.

Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The last two variants also come in a Dark Edition model with an all-black theme, midnight black exterior paint, blacked-out alloy wheels, tire pressure monitor and a tire puncture repair kit.

Tata Nexon EV Features

The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor that produces 127 horsepower and 245 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors claims that the front-wheel drive Nexon EV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.14 seconds. Its range has been claimed to be 312 km.

The Nexon EV has 25kW fast DC charging standard support, which the company claims can charge the electric SUV’s battery from 0 to 80 percent in just one hour. Users can charge their Nexon EVs at home and it supports 3.3kW AC charging.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is reportedly working on an extended range variant of the Nexon EV. The updated Nexon EV has been spotted testing several times with a new alloy wheel design and rear disc brake. The updated Nexon EV is expected to get a bigger 40 kWh battery pack, a more powerful electric motor, and better range. Tata may introduce a new EV in a few months.With a bigger battery pack, the updated Nexon EV will have a longer range.

The updated Nexon EV is expected to cost Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh more than the current models. The newly updated electric SUV will compete against the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric and MG’s upcoming sub-Rs 15 lakh EV. It currently rivals the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
533
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
469
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
413
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
389
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top