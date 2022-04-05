tata power: Market movers: JLR sales data drives Tata Motors shares; Tata Power zooms 9%

NEW DELHI: Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) the biggest subsidiary of Tata Motors and the company that provides most of its revenue said it has seen over seven-fold month-on-month increase in sales in March.

Media reports said JLR UK sales stood at 9,173 units during the month against 1,253 units in the previous month. However, it was still nearly half of 18,966 units in the same month last year.

Following the sales update, shares of Tata Motors climbed nearly 3 per cent.

Powering up!

Another Tata Group company, Tata Power, also had good news to tell its shareholders, The company in an exchange filing said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Power Solar Systems Power, commissioned a 160 MW AC solar project at Jetstar, Rajasthan.

Approximately 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules were used in…