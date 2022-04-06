Tata Power shares get ‘Buy’ tag from Anand Rathi with revised target price

Tata Power’s subsidiary has commissioned a 160 MW AC solar project at Jet star, Rajasthan. Approximately 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules were used in this installation and it will produce 387MUs of energy per year.

From the recent development, domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi expects the company’s performance to improve from current levels. It has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock with a revised target price of ₹316 per share. Tata Power shares have rallied over 175% in a year, whereas the Tata Group stock is up more than 28% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Tata Power Company has collaborated with Rustomjee Group, the leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end EV charging…