Tata power Stock: After surging 40% from Feb low, where is Tata Power stock headed?

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Power have climbed 43 per cent over February 24 close of Rs 204.35, thanks to a number of favourable news developments of late. At least two brokerages have come out with reports on the stock that suggest price targets of Rs 315-316 a piece.

A mean recommendation of 19 analyst estimates suggests a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.

On Wednesday, the scrip was trading 6.63 per cent higher at Rs 291.75.

“Tata Power Company has multiple levers for earnings upgrades and better valuation, which are only partially captured in its stock price,” Sharekhan said in a note.

Major catalysts, the brokerage said include a potential tariff negotiation for Mundra UMPP for full pass-through of fuel cost. Sharekhan said the full benefit of Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL) merger with…