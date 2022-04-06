Tata Power subsidiary commissions 300MW solar project in India

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Indian energy company Tata Power, has commissioned a 300MW solar project in the state of Gujarat, India.

Located in Dholera village, the solar power facility is claimed to be the country’s largest single-axis solar tracker system.

It covers a 1,320-acre site divided into six plots, each of which measures 220 acres.

Featuring 873,012 monocrystalline photovoltaic (PV) modules, the facility has the potential to generate 774 million units of power while displacing nearly 704,340t of carbon emissions a year.

TPREL said that the project was completed by Tata Power Solar Systems, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of Tata Power, on time despite various…