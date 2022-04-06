Tata Power surges 21% in 4 days on heavy volume; stock hits record high

Shares of Tata Power hit a fresh record high of Rs 287.90, up 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, in an otherwise weak market, on the back of heavy volume on improved business outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.7 per cent at 59,742.

The stock of Tata Group electric utilities company has rallied 21 per cent in the past four trading days. On Tuesday, it surpassed its previous high of Rs 269.70 touched on October 19, 2021. The trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined around 69 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 09:50 am.

Tata Power’s main focus is on renewables, transmission and distribution, as well as customer centric businesses…