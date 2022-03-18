TATA Safari And Mahindra XUV 700 Is Cheapest SUV With Price And Have Great Features

The Indian automobile market has changed a lot in the last few years. The biggest witnesses of this change have been the TATA Safari and Mahindra XUV700. Both these SUVs created a lot of buzz last year in a new avatar. These two ‘Made for India’ and ‘Made in India’ premium SUVs have transformed the highly competitive SUV space. Not only this, both these SUVs also reflect the evolution of Mahindra and Tata over the years. Let us know who is better in both the SUVs.





Take a look at the new Tata Safari

Tata is a big brand of Safari and there is no doubt in anyone’s mind about its image. Tata Motors has done a lot of work for the new Safari and tried to give it the modern look it should look like in today’s times. For us, the ride as well as tough suspension makes the new Safari a capable SUV, as the derived platform for Harrier and Land Rover forms the basis of a capable SUV.

Despite not being a 4×4, the Tata Safari handles the rough stuff quite well with the car Terrain Response Mode. Compared to the old Safari, the new model is a great car with better body controls and a more powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine. You will also see a lot of changes in the new Safari cabin. Ventilated seats are provided for the first and second row. There is also a lot of space in the new Safari. The old Safari was attractive to look at, but the new Safari is far ahead in other respects as well. All these things make it a premium SUV.

What’s special about Mahindra XUV 700

Mahindra XUV700 is a huge leap in comparison to Mahindra XUV700. The company has made many changes in this. Mahindra has updated everything in the XUV700 including a new platform, new interiors, body panels, design, suspension, engine etc. However, the XUV700 is similar to the XUV500 in terms of design. This is a luxury SUV. The new logo of the XUV700, the sleek design with flush door handles make it a more premium SUV, while the larger double screen layout has tried to give it a more tech centric cabin. If compared with the XUV500, the interior of the XUV700 is much better and of quality. Safari-like features and space and the core driving experience shows how Mahindra/Tata cars have changed in the modern day. The new platform works well for the XUV700, as the handling and the overall suspension itself keep a thin line between a tough SUV and sportier dynamics. The overall diesel or turbo petrol engine and light steering make the XUV700 a great SUV.

who is the best of the two

Like its predecessor, the Safari gets a more rigorous approach, while the XUV700 is a tech-focused car with dynamism in mind. In any case, both these cars give you the feel of a great SUV at a lower price than the more expensive SUVs. It is commendable how these two homegrown SUVs have changed the already existing options in this entire segment.

read this also

Last chance to buy Ola S1 Pro at low price, next purchase window will start soon with new price

The best selling electric SUV in the country became expensive, know the new prices

Car loan Information:

Calculate Car Loan EMI