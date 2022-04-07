Tata’s All-in-one Super-app ‘tata Neu’ Is Live For All Users

Till today, the app was tested and was available only among the Tata Group employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran said, “It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today.”

“Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata,” he said.

As the Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India,…