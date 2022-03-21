Tata’s new car was launched in India today, booking has started, know the price… automobile

Bhopal, Desk Report. Tata Motors has launched its new car on Monday i.e. today. Let us know that TATA Motors Altroz ​​DCA has been launched in the Indian markets. The design and features of the car are also being liked by the customers. Whose price is up to 8.1 lakh rupees. Advanced Dual Clutch Transmission, Wet Clutch, Active Cooling Technology, Machine Learning, Shift by Wire Technology, Self Healing Mechanism and Auto Park Lock will be made available to the customers. Which has been specially designed for Indian users only.

The features of the world’s first DC planetary gear system will be given to the customers in this car. The features of this car can prove to be very good and convenient. Let us know that Astros DCA will be available in many colors. Opera blue, downtown red, avenue white, arcade grey, harbor blue and Cosmo dark will be available in a variety of colors that customers can buy according to their choice. Altroz ​​DCA sports premium leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, rear AC vents and IRA connected car technology among other features. The curiosity about this car can be seen among the customers as soon as it is launched, this car is getting its praise from the people on social media.

Tata Motors is turning up the heat. Recent products are better than anything ever before and now they’re also going full flame by adding in features like a dual clutch automatic to their cars. This is the Altroz, with the DCA box, priced brilliantly at INR 8.1 lakh!@odmag pic.twitter.com/43mnvGKntl — Bertrand Dsouza (@BertrandGDsouza) March 21, 2022