Tauktae Cyclone: ​​Learn how 638 people of ONGC stranded in sea, 93 still missing

Indian Navy ship helicopter P305 in the Arabian Sea is searching for 93 people on board the barge. Joe jumped into the sea wearing a life jacket before drowning. The barge sank about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. A total of 273 people were aboard the ferry. Of these, 180 have been saved. Apart from this, 3 other ships were stranded at sea.

A large-scale search and rescue operation has been launched for a total of 4 vessels (2 barges off Mumbai coast, one barge wandering from Pipavav port in Gujarat and one drill ship). The four began fixing one of ONGC’s offshore platforms at Bombay High. Let’s find out how they got stuck in the sea.



273 people were present on P305. Which was 70 km from Mumbai. When the storm came it was anchored near the Bombay High Diamond Oil Field. The anchor of the barger was broken and it got stuck in the sea. They jumped into the sea with life jackets before drowning, saving 180 people on Tuesday.

There were 137 people on the GAL constructor. It was 38 nautical miles from Palghar. He was also lost. All crew rescued

Support station 3 had 220 people, including 196 crew. The place was 15–20 nautical miles from the Gujarat Pipavav port. After this wandering, they managed to anchor and all of them were rescued.

101 people were present on the practice of Sagar Bhushan. All these seemed to be 15–20 nautical miles from Pipavav. Those who were wandering yesterday evening but now look stable.



5 ships of the Indian Navy have been engaged in rescue operations. Helicopters and Coast Guard can also be used. DP shipping sources said that all the crew of the P-305 were wearing life jackets. Which is missing. It may not have landed somewhere in the sea. This doubt is being met. Those who have been saved. He landed in the sea for hours with the help of a life jacket. Rescuers are facing strong winds and high waves.