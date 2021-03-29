Taurus Weekly Horoscope, 29 March 2021 to 04 April 2021: Your free Taurus Weekly Horoscope – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Taurus Weekly Horoscope, 29 March 2021 to 04 April 2021

TAURUS
TAURUS

TAURUS

Your casual attitude towards love only helps to reduce the attraction of your love towards you.

Now you can move forward towards realizing the plans going on in your mind for many days. Your constellations look favorable for you, so you will definitely benefit.

Your tolerant, unwavering, committed and purposeful nature will help you in solving problems of yourself and others.

This week will be difficult for you. As a father, it will be difficult for you to fulfill the needs of your children.

Women who will be with them will gain respect and recognition from them. You will consider yourself presentable on important occasions.

Do not get immersed in food and alcohol otherwise you may face physical pain and mental stress to your wife and children.

You will find everything in your favor because your subordinates and senior people will be encouraging in your new work.

Your ability to be careful and conservative while dealing with a personal relationship will help you. Keep going with what your brain says, but it does not mean being completely attuned to the opinions of others.

Your understanding of uncertainty will create anxiety, depression, and fear in you. Take a break for a few days and stay with your family which will help bring revival and harmony back into your life.

You will sign a new contract, which will give you a career that is both stable and secure.

