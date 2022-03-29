Tax Offset to Receive $420 Buffer for Low to Medium Income

It’s loading

Confirmation of the offset speaks of a one-time payment of $250 to be taken amid budget sweetness, as well as a cut in fuel excise duty expected to be announced.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told ABC television on Tuesday morning that the tax offset would still be paid from July 1, “so Australians are going to get that tax offset and that support and it’s more in terms of cost of living.” Will provide more help.”

Asked about the one-time payment of $250, Senator Birmingham reiterated Mr Frydenberg’s position that the government is “acting in a way that is responsible and targeted.”

“These are temporary pressures that we are seeing right now in the context of the huge jump in oil prices as a result of the war in Europe. And so, we…