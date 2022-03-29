Taylor eager to enjoy final series for New Zealand

Black Caps great Ross Taylor has shed his tears and is now ready to have some fun.

Taylor has come to terms with his imminent retirement and looks to enjoy a three-match ODI series against relatively unfamiliar rivals, the Netherlands, starting today.

He had son Jonty with him at this final press conference yesterday as he contemplates his retirement announcement earlier this year and his final series in New Zealand colours.

“I’m excited. But I’m probably less emotional than last time,” Taylor said.

“At the time, I had made up my mind and only told a few people, whereas now I have two or three months to digest it, and a lot has happened since then.

“I’m just looking forward to playing some one-day cricket again, and apparently just enjoying …