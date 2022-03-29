Taylor happy with retirement decision

Veteran Black Caps Ross Taylor knows that he has made the right decision to say goodbye to his 15-year international cricket career.
Taylor, who is now 38, made his last announcement with the Black Caps this summer in December.
He will play his final match for New Zealand in the one-day series against the Netherlands starting at Mount Maunganui today.
Taylor played his last Test against Bangladesh in January and did not pad-up against South Africa in February.
He said, “I didn’t miss watching the Test match against South Africa and so it was a good sign for me that I made the right decision.
“I’m happy with the decision I made and I know it’s the end and so just go out there and enjoy it.”
Taylor, the first player to play 100 international matches in all three…