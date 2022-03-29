Taylor happy with retirement decision

Veteran Black Caps Ross Taylor knows that he has made the right decision to say goodbye to his 15-year international cricket career.



Photo: photosport

Taylor, who is now 38, made his last announcement with the Black Caps this summer in December.

He will play his final match for New Zealand in the one-day series against the Netherlands starting at Mount Maunganui today.

Taylor played his last Test against Bangladesh in January and did not pad-up against South Africa in February.

He said, “I didn’t miss watching the Test match against South Africa and so it was a good sign for me that I made the right decision.

“I’m happy with the decision I made and I know it’s the end and so just go out there and enjoy it.”

Taylor, the first player to play 100 international matches in all three…