LATEST

Taylor Hawkins, batteur des Foo Fighters, est mort à 50 ans

Posted on
Taylor Hawkins, batteur des Foo Fighters, est mort à 50 ans

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

It is through a publication on social networks that Foo Fighters Shocking news announced. Taylor Hawkins was 50 years old. He was the band’s drummer from 1997 when he took over from William Goldsmith. Although the cause of the drummer’s death has not been revealed, he was in Bogota to perform with the band as part of Brazil’s Lollapalooza festival.

The group asks that the family be given a moment to absorb the news. He is survived by wife Alison and their children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

Taylor Hawkins Joined Foo Fighters After…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top