Taylor Hawkins, batteur des Foo Fighters, est mort à 50 ans

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

It is through a publication on social networks that Foo Fighters Shocking news announced. Taylor Hawkins was 50 years old. He was the band’s drummer from 1997 when he took over from William Goldsmith. Although the cause of the drummer’s death has not been revealed, he was in Bogota to perform with the band as part of Brazil’s Lollapalooza festival.

The group asks that the family be given a moment to absorb the news. He is survived by wife Alison and their children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

Taylor Hawkins Joined Foo Fighters After…