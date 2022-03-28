Taylor Hawkins: Coroners found abnormally shaped heart that could have caused her death

Facebook Taylor Hawkins.

First results of autopsy conducted on Dholakia this Saturday Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, which revealed that Drummer had about 10 different substances in his body, including antidepressants and opioids, that apparently caused heart failure. In this sense, forensic experts found a case that caught the artist’s attention in the midst of the analysis.

In the midst of the study, experts found that Hawkins’ heart shape was abnormal, taking into account the weight of this organ in any individual. According to legal medicine, The weight of the dholak’s heart is about 600 grams.And in addition, it was twice the size of the average adult.

