Taylor Hawkins: Death of Foo Fighters drummer being investigated | Ents & Arts News

The death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is being investigated by Colombian authorities.

Hawkins, 50, was with the rest of the band in the country’s capital, Bogota, when they died in a hotel room,

The group was on a tour to the UK this summer with shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

When Hawking’s death was announced by the band on social media, no cause of death was given, but the city’s health department said an ambulance had been called to the hotel for one man who experienced chest pain.

A source in the attorney general's office, who was not authorized to speak to the press, told Reuters news agency: "We have started an investigation to establish the cause of the musician's death, but for now our