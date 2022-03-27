Taylor Hawkins: Drugs found in late Foo Fighters drummer’s body

Colombian investigators say Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had marijuana, opioids and other drugs in his system before he died.



Photo: supply

Hawkins, 50, died with the band at a hotel in Bogota this weekend as he played a concert.

Local officials said an ambulance was sent to the hotel after one person was reported to have chest pain.

The cause of death is unknown, and investigators did not say whether a mixture of drugs was a factor.

He stated that they were working “to achieve absolute clarity of the facts”, which led to [Hawkins’] Death”.

Hawking’s death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which he said he was “devastated” by the loss and requested his family to be given privacy.

He joined the band in 1997 and is at his top…