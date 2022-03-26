Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, best friend of Foo Fighters drummer for 25 years and frontman Dave Grohl’s best friend, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50 years old.

There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss”.

The Foo Fighters were to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night. Hawking’s final concert was on Sunday at another event in San Isidro, Argentina.

“Their musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

‘It leaves me blank’

Police vehicles, ambulances and fans gathered…