Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies aged 50

Iconic Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the band has announced.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Hawkins was on tour with the Foo Fighters at the time of his death. They were scheduled to play the Esterio Picnic Festival in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night.

No further details were given about Hawkins’ death, although local media outlets reported that Hawkins was suffering from chest pain and an ambulance was called.

The band stated that it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked to respect their family’s privacy.

The 50-year-old drummer starred in a world-renowned band with vocalist-guitarist Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mandel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and keyboardist Rami Jaffy.