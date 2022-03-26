Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters drummer has died aged 50, band announces | Ents & Arts News

The band has announced that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

The American group – one of the most successful rock bands of the past 20 years – said they were “devastated”.

“The Foo Fighters The family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band tweeted.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that his privacy be respected with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death was given in the band’s message.

The group is currently in Bogota, Colombia as part of a tour heading to the UK this summer with stadium shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Hawkins joined…