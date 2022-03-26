Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters drummer has died, band says

The band said, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.” in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that his privacy be respected with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

According to their website, on Friday the band was supposed to perform at the Festival Esterio Picnic in Bogota, Colombia, followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday. The band also announced on Thursday that it will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Foo Fighters was formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, who was drummer with Nirvana.