Colombian officials said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

In a statement following a preliminary forensic investigation, the Colombian Attorney General’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues…