Taylor Hawkins has ‘cardiovascular collapse’ after taking ‘cocktail of drugs’

F U Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ heart weighed twice that of most men his age, it has been revealed.

Forensic experts are said to have found it weighing “at least 600 grams” during an autopsy following his shock death on Friday at a luxury hotel north of Colombia’s capital Bogota.

Investigators concluded that the 50-year-old suffered a heart attack while intoxicated by a cocktail of drugs, reports Colombian news magazine Semana.

It also said that the authorities had confirmed to them that the famous musician had taken an overdose of heroin mixed with antidepressants and benzodiazepines which are psychoactive drugs known as benzos.

Emergency workers outside the Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina , AP

The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia has already confirmed that…