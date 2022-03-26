Taylor Hawkins, longtime Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the rock band announced Friday. He was 50 years old.

The band, founded by lead singer Dave Grohl, said in a tweet that they were devastated by Hawkins’ untimely death.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in a statement.

The cause of death was not released in the band’s statement. The rock group stated that Hawkins was a beloved member of the band.

The band wrote, “Our hearts are with his wife, children and family, and we wish his privacy the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Foo Fighters were due to perform at the Esterio Picnic Festival in Bogota, Colombia on Friday, but the concert was cancelled.

Hawkins, born in Fort Worth, Texas, lived…