Taylor Hawkins: More than “just the drummer”

Personally, it didn’t take long to understand why Taylor was that drummer. Although in possession of a cool, beachy, don’t worry about it, California vibe, he was also a man with ants in his pants. The energy tickled him. In foos videos, he was often the center of the lolz, robbing even more than Dave for the camera. When he went to work on the drumstool, it was almost as if he was oscillating by himself, actually giving it a purpose. A pallet unloaded into the structure of the song, the focus of such raw power could pierce the moon.

For all this, he had a reserve about his abilities. “I put a huge burden on myself to play perfectly – whatever that means – and be at the right time,” he once told K! Told to “We’re not one of them…