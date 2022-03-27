Taylor Hawkins: Ten Substances Including Opioids Found in the Foo Fighters Drummer System | ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had ten different substances in his system at the time of his death — including marijuana, opioids and antidepressants, Colombian officials have confirmed.

The attorney general’s office said preliminary results of a urine toxicology test found he had consumed THX (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

Officials said on Twitter, “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing to conduct the necessary medical studies to determine the cause of death.

Read more: Tribute to Foo Fighters’ ‘amazing’ drummer

Image:

People light candles outside the Casa Medina hotel where Taylor Hawkins was found dead



“The Attorney General’s office will continue the investigation…