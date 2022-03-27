Taylor Hawkins: Traces of 10 types of substances found in Foo Fighters drummer’s body

contract

image Source, EPA Title, The band canceled the rest of the productions in South America.

Colombian investigators said American rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in Bogotá on Friday, had marijuana and other drugs in his system before he died.

According to a toxicology report there were traces of 10 substances on your body, including Antidepressant.

His cause of death remains uncertain, and investigators have not said whether drug mix was a factor.

Hawkins, 50, died at a hotel in Bogota, where the band had planned to play a concert over the weekend.

