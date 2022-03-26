Taylor Hawkins was a rock star, but he got there by being a music fan – Times-Herald

Music creates physical pleasure.

It’s that slow smile that spreads across your face when you recognize a favorite song in an unexpected place. It’s the triumphant feeling that you can conquer anything once you leave a great concert. This kinetic energy is produced when you play an instrument.

Taylor Hawkins was the musical joy that was expressed not only as an artist, but also as a fan.

Perhaps that’s why the death of the 50-year-old, best known for his work as the drummer of Foo Fighters, is going even harder.

The husband, father and Orange County native was supposed to perform at the Festival Esterio Picnic Friday night with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia.