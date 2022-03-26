Taylor Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ heart and soul – a bad boy in an age of dull musicians

Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died suddenly at the age of 50, was a throwback to an older type of rock star. when foos played Dublin’s RDS in August 2019Hawkins was as much a star as frontman David Grohl.

Whether it’s the kind of flamboyant, look-at-me solos that have reportedly gone out of fashion, leading audiences through Queen or Motley Fool crew or Freddie Mercury-style call-and-response routines, she The man behind the drum kit was over. He was the heart and soul of the group – a rock n’ roll bad boy in an era when musicians are increasingly dull and “relatable”.

It was…