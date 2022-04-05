Taylor made a quick start to Black Caps career

Ross Taylor has signed off on his incredible 16-year Black Cap career with a short, yet entertaining innings against the Netherlands at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor was out on the field after being dismissed in his final game for New Zealand. (source: photosport)

Taylor scored 14 off 16 balls as the Black Caps posted 333/8 in the first innings of the third and final ODI against the Dutch.

Taylor was given a standing ovation as he went out to bat for the last time in international cricket, and received a fist bump by outgoing centurion Martin Guptill before being greeted at the crease by the Netherlands with a guard of honour.

The 38-year-old was gloved on the very first ball but shook the early nerves to get off the mark in two balls later, trailing one past…