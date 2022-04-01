Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joy King reunite in ‘The Kissing Booth’ – ThePrint

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Good news for all the fans of ‘The Kissing Booth’! Actors Joy King and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who co-starred in “The Kissing Booth 2” and “The Kissing Booth 3”, recently reunited.

Taylor joins the Emmy-nominated actors for A Family at Universal Studios Hollywood. Joy shared several pictures from the latest outing on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the pictures, the ‘Act’ star wrote, “Universal with my husband, thank you @unistudios #universalstudioshollywood.”

In one of the pictures, Taylor can be seen posing candidly with Joey’s fiancé Steven Peet.

Taking to her IG Stories, Joy also shared a picture of herself posing for a happy snap with her family including Taylor.

Joy King played Elle Evans and …