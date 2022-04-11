Tcs Q4 Profit Misses Estimates At ₹9,926 Cr, Declares Dividend

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Monday posted consolidated net profit of ₹9,926 crore for the quarter ending 31 March, 2022 (Q4FY22), up 7% from ₹9,246 crore a year ago.

TCS revenue from operations rose 16% to ₹50,591 crore in the fourth quarter. It was ₹43,705 crore in the same period last year.

A Bloomberg consensus estimate has pegged TCS revenues at ₹50,249 crore and a net profit of ₹10,077 crore for the March quarter.

On Monday, TCS shares closed 0.36% higher at ₹3,699 apiece on NSE. So far in 2022, the stock is down about 3% as compared to a near 10% drop in the Nifty IT index.

In constant currency terms, the revenue for the March quarter…