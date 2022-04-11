On Monday, TCS shares closed 0.36% higher at ₹3,699 apiece on NSE. So far in 2022, the stock is down about 3% as compared to a near 10% drop in the Nifty IT index. (Bloomberg)

Tcs Q4 Profit Misses Estimates At ₹9,926 Cr, Declares Dividend

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Monday posted consolidated net profit of 9,926 crore for the quarter ending 31 March, 2022 (Q4FY22), up 7% from 9,246 crore a year ago.

TCS revenue from operations rose 16% to 50,591 crore in the fourth quarter. It was 43,705 crore in the same period last year.

A Bloomberg consensus estimate has pegged TCS revenues at 50,249 crore and a net profit of 10,077 crore for the March quarter.

In constant currency terms, the revenue for the March quarter…


