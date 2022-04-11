TCS Q4 Results: Profit rises 7% YoY; revenue up 16%

NEW DELHI: India’s largest IT player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,926 crore compared with Rs 9,246 crore in the same quarter last year.

An ET NOW poll of analysts had anticipated the profit figure at Rs 9,890 crore.

TCS Revenues for the quarter rose 15.75 per cent YoY to Rs 50,591 crore from Rs 43,705 crore in the year-ago quarter. The ET NOW poll had estimated revenues at Rs 50,070 crore.

Dollar revenues came in at $6,696 million compared with ET NOW poll estimate of $6,660 million. Revenues growth in constant currency terms stood at 14.3 per cent on YoY basis and 3.2 per cent on sequential basis.

Ebit margin came in at 24.5 per cent for the quarter compared to ET NOW poll estimate of 25 per…