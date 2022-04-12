TCS Q4 Results: TCS Q4 net profit jumps 7.35% to Rs 9,926 crore | Business

NEW DELHI: India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 7.35 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2022.

Kicking off the Q4 earnings season for financial year 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 9,926 crore as against a profit of Rs 9,246 crore posted in the same period last year.

In terms of quarterly results, TCS’ net profit jumped by a marginal 1.6 per cent from Rs 9,769 crore in Q3.

Here are some highlights from the results:

* Highest ever incremental revenue addition

TCS posted highest ever incremental revenue of $3.53 billion in a year in FY22, the financial statements showed.

The IT major’s revenue from operations jumped 15.75 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the said quarter…