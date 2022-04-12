TCS Q4 Results: TCS Q4 net profit jumps 7.35% to Rs 9,926 crore | Business

NEW DELHI: India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 7.35 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2022.
Kicking off the Q4 earnings season for financial year 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 9,926 crore as against a profit of Rs 9,246 crore posted in the same period last year.
In terms of quarterly results, TCS’ net profit jumped by a marginal 1.6 per cent from Rs 9,769 crore in Q3.
Here are some highlights from the results:
* Highest ever incremental revenue addition
TCS posted highest ever incremental revenue of $3.53 billion in a year in FY22, the financial statements showed.
The IT major’s revenue from operations jumped 15.75 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the said quarter…
Kicking off the Q4 earnings season for financial year 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 9,926 crore as against a profit of Rs 9,246 crore posted in the same period last year.
In terms of quarterly results, TCS’ net profit jumped by a marginal 1.6 per cent from Rs 9,769 crore in Q3.
Here are some highlights from the results:
* Highest ever incremental revenue addition
TCS posted highest ever incremental revenue of $3.53 billion in a year in FY22, the financial statements showed.
The IT major’s revenue from operations jumped 15.75 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the said quarter…
Read Full News