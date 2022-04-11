TD says impending ban compares to cannabis or cocaine

Opposition to a ban on the sale and distribution of turf, introduced by the environment minister in September, is growing in Kerry and other regions, where thousands of families depend on the turf for winter fuel.

Michael Fitzmaurice, independent TD for Roscommon-East Galway, said the “distribution and sale” language is reminiscent of cannabis or cocaine distribution.

On Radio Carey, he said it would prevent people from giving cut turf to an elderly neighbor, for example.

Michael Foley, Fine Gael Counselor of Ballylongford in Listowell Electoral constituency, said that houses in North Kerry were “completely dependent on turf” and the restrictions, announced in April and in September, “do not amount to a reasonable transition as required”. is”.

“We rely on the turf itself…