Teach children to be respectful – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

PC Thomas: A woman had a pet dog and one day she fell ill. To save the dog, every day she would try to put a tablespoon of medicine down her throat, yet the dogs always resisted and pulled away. One day when he took medicine to feed the dog, the bottle slipped from his hand and the medicine spread all over the floor. To his surprise, the dog went over the puddle and started raising it! In fact, here, the dog was not opposed to taking drugs. It was opposed to the strategy that its owner pushed it down its throat.

This is a similar situation when we consider pedagogy which we use to teach our children both in schools and at home. For parents, there is no greater pride than knowing that their children are the best in their class, above their peers in their studies and for other extra-curricular activities and then later on to pursue further and distinguished careers Decided to achieve. However, forcing children to study may lead to the opposite result, if the unwanted burden is pushed into the throats of children in the name of educational therapy, many students will not be able to absorb them and they will resist it and especially From now on, will vomit. Still continuing our study in the event of an epidemic. It is very common for parents to feel the need to exert pressure on their children to be smarter. Apart from studying, parents can force their children to engage in extracurricular activities such as playing, singing, playing, drawing and so on.

Parents are not required to imitate the teacher; Let the teachers do their work. Although you need to make sure that your children are completing their homework without any mistake, you should not do homework for them. It is true that study is necessary, but it is not the only thing that children should spotlight. If you only get the energy to force your child to study, both you and your child will be upset. Therefore, pay proper attention to other activities for the development of your children, such as recreation, playing games or time for such activities. Make sure they have enough time to spend with good friends: thus, they will learn to build a good relationship with others

Many times, parents believe that their children’s lack of interest in studies is due to psychological disorders. This is not necessarily the case, as it is very likely that their children are simply motivated or frustrated.

Let us realize that education is meant to bring life and light to those who have no vision or right vision of life. But so often, as we have seen in the story above, we are forced to present it in such a way that they will be willing to receive it happily, instead of using the wrong methods to ease the throats of the students . We see that sometimes parents make wrong decisions for their children in their eagerness to give their children the best opportunities by giving them undue compulsion to study their lessons. What children need to realize is that they themselves are responsible for learning, homework.

Nowadays, the increasing spirit of competition has invaded the minds of children, parents and many people in our society. Some parents think that the scores obtained are the barometers judging their children’s lives and future prospects. At the same time, children’s natural abilities, skills, and innovations usually take a backseat.

Once the results are revealed, parents usually start comparing their children’s scores with others. He says to his child – “Look at Shamji’s son, or Neha-didi’s girl”. You have scored only 88 percentile, while others have scored 98 percentile. He has not given tuition for his child, his life situation is also not good. Also, we provide you with complete luxury and facilities and facilities… ”If you are a parent in this way, then you are completely spoiling your child’s life!

It has been observed that by scoring low marks in the examinations, the students fall prey to depression in this cyber age. If your child gets high marks, this is great! But if the child does not, do not take away their confidence and dignity from them. Appreciate the effort, even if your child scores 2 points more than the previous test. Tell them that they have enough room for improvement. This builds confidence in them.

Parents should also keep in mind that each child is unique and special. Each has its own set of special talents and strengths. As their children are the most important part of their life, parents should focus all their attention on them and do whatever they can to make sure that they do well to the best of their ability and ability. Let children choose their careers.

Throat competition usually leads to depression among students and, as a result, they fail to justify their parents’ expectations. Parents should take more time to compare their peers with peers and c instead of understanding and encouraging their children