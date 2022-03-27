Team Analysis & Fantasy Tips IPL 2022

RCB and PBKS will play their IPL 2022 season opener tonight at the DY Patil Stadium. Both have new captains Faf du Plessis and Mayank Agarwal for RCB and PBKS respectively. On paper, RCB are stronger than the PBKS squad, but it all comes down to in-game performance. Faf was the Orange Cap winner in the last IPL season and he would be keen to carry on the form. It will be interesting to see the batting order of both the teams.

At DY Patil Stadium:

Matchbox Won Lost RCB 2 1 1 PBKS 1 0 1

H2H Stats:

batting first win batting second win RCB 7 6 PBKS 6 9

