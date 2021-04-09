Team D Disqualified: vtfaded and In your dream Team D is disqualified from 2nd qualifiers due to transfer deadline violations | The SportsRush

DPC Season 2 News: Team D is disqualified from 2nd qualifiers due to transfer deadline violations. Team SMG, their latest opponent, will take their place. Team Mystery player, vtFaded violated transfer deadlines and played for Team D in the 2nd Open Qualifiers.

Before we get into that, there some news coming from the SEA region DPC Season 2 OPen Qualifiers.

Why did Team D Disqualified?

The DPC Season 2 Open Qualifiers have ended. But a scandalous incident did occur. Team Myster player, vtFaded violated the transfer deadlines. in OQ2, he played for Team D, and as a result Team D has also been eliminated. In their place, Team SMG qualified to the semi-finals and defeated Shinigami 2-0 to reach the finals.

As a result of this incident, vtFaded will be facing some harsh realities. He will no longer be able to participate in the DPC with any team until the TI10 is over.

Didn’t he deserve it? I think it is just fair enough. — 23savage (@23savageDotA) April 9, 2021

DPC SEASON 2 SEA Open Qualifiers Details

It makes sense that vtFaded is facing serious punishment. Dota 2 is a highly competitive game. Dota 2 even has an Overwatch tab where people get reported for surfing and griefing every hour! So, it stands to absolute reason that Valve takes serious precautions from encouraging people to cheat!

Team Motivate.Trust has qualified from the Open Qualifiers One. Team SMG and Patriots are playing the GrandFinals and SMG is up 1-0. Follow this space to find out what happens again. It looks like midone will carry SMG to the Lower Bracket.