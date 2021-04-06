Team India, ready to set the stage in IPL 2021, was a history-making bowler with so many wickets in 13 balls – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Team India, ready to set the stage in IPL 2021, was a history-making bowler with so many wickets in 13 balls

Team India, ready to set the stage in IPL 2021, was a history-making bowler with so many wickets in 13 balls

new Delhi. From April 9, the 14th season of the Indian Premium League is going to begin. Which is a great thrill among cricket lovers. In such a situation, there is bound to be discussion in the people about the performance of players and their new old records. Amidst some such discussion, if you ever get into the question of which player has the record of the best bowling performance in T20 cricket, then the credit goes to Team India bowler Deepak Chahar. Now you must be thinking how suddenly the mention of Deepak Chahar came. Let me tell you that this great bowler of the Indian cricket team is ready to once again shine in the IPL.

Actually, it was Deepak Chahar who took 6 wickets for only 7 runs against Bangladesh. That too with a hat-trick. At the same time, his performance was such that the big finger of cricket chewed his finger under the teeth. Then he took 10 wickets in only 13 balls. Now Chahar is part of the Chennai Super Kings, an IPL team captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Let us tell you that in the T20 match held in Nagpur, Bangladesh took 6 wickets for Bangladesh by giving only 7 runs in 3.2 overs. Then in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Chahar, playing for Rajasthan, took four wickets in 6 balls against Vidarbha. In this tournament, once again, Chahar dismissed three batsmen in four balls against UP.

Talking about Chahar’s performance in IPL, he has played 48 matches of the league. His best performance in IPL is to get 3 wickets for 15 runs. In the 13th season of IPL played in the UAE last year, Deepak Chahar took 12 wickets after playing 14 matches. His best performance in IPL 2020 was two wickets for 18 runs. Let me tell you that Deepak Chahar is known for his tremendous swing. His inswing gets most of the batsmen in trouble.

