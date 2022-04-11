Team Minerva mourns the death of team boss Philip Carpentier. cycling

Sad news from the cycling world: Philippe Carpentier (47), CEO of Minerva Cycling and the cycling team of the same name, passed away this morning of heart failure.
Together with Johann Museuw, Philippe Carpentier created Continental Team Minerva last year.
The Belgian formation has already attracted attention this spring in the long breakaway of the Semi-Classics. Caspar Sever, Stefano Museuw (Johann’s son) and Thomas Joseph, among others, guard the colors of Minerva.
This morning, team boss Carpentier succumbed to cardiac arrest. He was 47 years old.
