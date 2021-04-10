Team News: Burnley vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United will be looking to boost their hopes of Premier League survival when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Clarets won 1-0 in their last home league game against the visitors, but the Magpies recorded a 3-1 victory at St James’s Park in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Robbie Brady (Achilles), Kevin Long (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, Wood

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee), Ryan Fraser (groin)

Doubtful: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Allan Saint-Maximin (knee), Andy Carroll (hip)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis; Shelvey, Longstaff; Saint-Maximin, Willock, Almiron; Wilson

Video prediction

Watch the Sports Mole Football Shorts prediction for this game below: