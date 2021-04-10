Team News: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Arsenal.

Arsenal will be looking to pick up their first Premier League win at Bramall Lane at the fifth attempt in Sunday’s clash with Sheffield United.

The Gunners enter the weekend’s action 10th in the table, while United are at the foot of the division with just 14 points from a possible 90.

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Out: Sander mountains (thigh), Billy Sharp (muscle), Chris Basham (unspecified), Jack Robinson (unspecified), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Rodwell (unspecified)

Doubtful: George Baldock (concussion), Jayden Bogle (concussion)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Ramsdale; Egan, Ampadu, Jagielka; Stevens, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn; McGoldrick, McBurnie

ARSENAL

Out: David Luiz (knee), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (ankle)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric; Elneny, Xhaka; Pepe, Ceballos, Saka; Aubameyang

Video prediction

Watch the Sports Mole Football Shorts prediction for this game below: