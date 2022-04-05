Team News: Tierney, Partey, Tomiyasu | Team News | News

Here’s the latest from our medical team after our match against Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Read on to find out more:

Kieran Tierney

left knee. Kieran felt uneasy after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.

An expert consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it was decided that Kieran needed surgery on his knee. This process will take place in London in the coming days.

Kieran’s rehabilitation program will begin soon after his surgery, at which stage a clear understanding of the time he will be in recovery will be established. However, chances are that Kieran will now miss the rest of it…